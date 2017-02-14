Grab some wine and get informed! Nick Viall's ex Rachel Lindsay has been named the next Bachelorette — and her search for love on season 13 is just around the corner. Before she starts handing out roses, Us Weekly rounded up six facts to know about the Dallas resident (and season 21 Bachelor standout) in the video above!

1. She's the First African-American Bachelorette

Making history! Lindsay, 31, who received Viall's first-impression rose, opened up about what the new title means to her during an interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday, February 14.

"I'm honored to have this opportunity and to represent myself as an African-American woman. I just hope that people rally behind me like they did in Nick's season," she told Michael Strahan. "I'm a skeptical person, so I was definitely — I was excited that they asked me to do it but equally nervous. But when I started to weigh out the pros and cons I decided that this is too good of an opportunity to turn away."

Mitch Haaseth/ABC via Getty Images

2. She's One Smart Cookie

Lindsay works as an attorney at Cooper & Scully in Dallas. (She previously worked at Brown & Hofmeister.) She graduated from the University of Texas and got her law degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee. "I love my job because my day-to-day is never the same," Lindsay said during her introduction package on Viall's season 21 of The Bachelor.

3. She Loves to Dance

Lindsay wasn't afraid to poke fun at herself during her Bachelor intro package. She danced to Michael Jackson and Prince while vacuuming her living room. "I love to blast music and I love to sing out loud ... love to dance!" she said. The star, who has two tattoos, is also a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

4. Bachelor Nation Is Rooting for Her

"The cast members that I was on the season with have been great, giving me great congrats. And family and friends have been wonderful too. I'm just glad I don't have to keep it a secret anymore," Lindsay told Strahan on GMA.

Other stars have sent their well-wishes, too. "I'm actually really excited about it," Season 12 Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher exclusively told Us Weekly at 102.7 KIIS FM's Purse Party at the Bungalow in Huntington Beach, California. "I sent her a message today actually on Instagram because I just had this feeling before I had even seen anything, literally this morning. I was like, 'You know what? I'm going to reach out to her,' because in my mind she was the only qualified person I feel like out of [Nick's] bunch."

She added: "I just think she's smart and she's competent and she's bringing something that we've never had before."

Season 6 Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky is a big fan as well. "I adore Rachel!" she told Us. "All of us past Bachelorettes are really close, and I think I speak for all of us when I say that we’re so excited to welcome her as the next Bachelorette!"

For more about Lindsay, watch the video above!

