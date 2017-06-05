It's getting hot in here! The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay's contestants strip down during a group-date trip to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on the reality dating series' Monday, June 5, episode. Watch an exclusive sneak peek above!

"Here's what we're going to do. The reason you're out here is I bring these male dancers out, and they're usually just wearing pants and not a shirt," DeGeneres explains to the guys, who are visibly reluctant about what's coming next.

"Just as I expected, it was, 'OK, time to take your shirts off and go dancing,'" Peter Kraus recalls of the racy group date in a confessional. "But I'm on Ellen DeGeneres. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I'm vying for the heart of this amazing woman and she likes a guy that has confidence to be himself, so if that's what it takes, it's what it's going to take."

The clip then cuts to the contestants removing their shirts and showing off their six-pack abs for DeGeneres' excited crowd for a game called "Make It Rain." The men approach random audience members and dance with them in an attempt to collect the most money.



"It was a really surreal moment," Bryan Abasolo recounts. "The crowd went nuts. My heart is pounding through my chest, but if we're going to do it for Rachel, we want to put on a show for her."

The Bachelorette airs on ABC on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

