The battle between Kenny and Lee didn't end all that well. The Tuesday, June 27, episode of The Bachelorette began where Monday's episode left off – with the two contestants in the midst of arguing over who was a bigger liar. "It must feel terrible that you have to lie so terribly," Kenny told Lee. "You told this woman that I pulled you out of a van?" Lee said he never said that and Kenny asked Lee if he was calling Rachel Lindsay a liar. Kenny then called Lee a "son of a bitch" and other names that were bleeped out.

One of Them Goes Home

Rachel walked over to the two men and said the day had been very "informative." She then explained that she valued trust above all else and that she didn't trust Lee. "It just comes down to who I believe and who I trust at this point and so I have this rose and Lee, after hearing what I heard today, I don't trust you and because of that, I'm going to send you home," she said.



Lee responded by telling Rachel that Kenny had just threatened him, but Rachel clearly didn't believe it. She gave Lee a hug and sent him on his way before walking off, hand-in-hand, with Kenny. Kenny just couldn't let it go, though. After Rachel climbed into the helicopter – instead of climbing in with her – he went back to "say goodbye" to Lee.



Kenny and Rachel then went to dinner, where he assured her he has a "long fuse," and Lee just kept needling him until he had to do something. Though Rachel seemed skeptical, she ultimately gave Kenny the date rose to keep him around … for now.

The First Rose Ceremony

Then came the first of two rose ceremonies. Dean, Eric, Peter, Alex, Adam, and Matt received roses, which meant Josiah and Anthony were going home.



She then went on a date with Eric. He confessed he'd never been in love and promised her he was determined to open up even more. They also enjoyed some hot tub time, though it was interrupted by a random nude man in a nearby hot tub.

Kenny Gets Sent Home

Rachel then headed out on a group date with Dean, Kenny, Bryan, Alex, Matt, Peter and Adam. During a bizarre, war-themed game, Kenny got a bloody cut above his eye. Rachel spent some quality time making out with Peter and then caught up with Kenny, who admitted he didn't feel their relationship had grown the way he'd wanted.

Rachel confessed that she did have questions and concerns and ultimately reasoned that he should go home to his daughter. "I feel like if I'm just keeping it absolutely 100, I feel like you should go home," she said to Kenny, who was obviously crushed despite the fact that he had sort of started the discussion. He left and Rachel gave the group date rose to a very pleased Peter.

Another One and Another One Bite the Dust

Next came a one-on-one with Will, who told Rachel that he "typically" dated "only" white girls. "Typically" or "only" Rachel asked. Will said "typically" and reiterated that he had just been around more white girls. Rachel said that she had also grown up surrounded by more white guys, but she had still "predominantly" dated black guys. Their date wore on like paint drying on a wall until she finally acknowledged there was zero spark and sent him home.

Then came the second rose ceremony. Rachel was in tears before she even started but she got it together and got through it, giving roses to Eric, Matt, Dean, and Adam. Since Peter already had a date rose, this meant Alex was going home.

