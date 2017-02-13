Will she get a chance to showcase her top-notch "sex abilities"? Promos for The Bachelor's Monday, February 13, episode show Corinne Olympios making her move to have sex with Nick Viall, and franchise host Chris Harrison tells Us Weekly exclusively about her bold advances.



Recent episodes of the ABC dating series have shown the other ladies butting heads with Olympios over her forward nature — including the moment when she put Viall's hands on her naked breasts during a photo shoot — but Harrison says that Viall appreciates Olympios knowing what she wants.



Randy Holmes/ABC

"She’s not afraid to go for it, and I think he finds that very appealing," Harrison tells Us. "I think it’s refreshing that, say what you will about her, she’s open and honest, and what you see is what you get, and at least you don’t have to wonder, like you do with some of the other girls, how she’s feeling or where she stands."



The Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host, 45, points out that the show doesn't discourage the women from sneaking out of their rooms to do what they need to do, as Olympios does when trying to seduce Viall in his room in Bimini in the Bahamas on the February 13 episode. (Olympios makes no secret about what she has in mind, boasting to the camera about her platinum "vagine" and saying, "My sex abilities are definitely top-notch.")



Rick Rowell/ABC

"What I tell them in the beginning is, there are no rules," Harrison says. "What you do, whatever you would like to do, do it. You may not get time with him every week because there’s so many women that you may not get dates, so when you find time, if you find time, however you want to find time, do it. And they have to understand, as does Nick, that there are ramifications for your actions. Just sneaking out to spend time may not be a good thing, necessarily. You have to take into consideration how he’s feeling, where his head is, is he going to take that as a good thing, or is it just too aggressive and too much."



The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.