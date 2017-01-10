Wedding bells were already ringing on episode 2 of The Bachelor — and some of them were in Nick Viall's nightmares. For better or for worse, Twitter users did not hold back after the Monday, January 9 installment.

This week, Viall, 36, had a group date at a racy wedding photo shoot before he was finally forced to confront a woman he hooked up with at past Bachelor Nation nuptials. What could possibly go wrong in such romantic scenarios?

Corinne Olympios, 24, solidified her "villain" status by stripping down in front of Viall and the other women on the wedding shoot group date and repeatedly interrupting her fellow contestants during their one-on-one time with the Bachelor. This didn't exactly put the business owner in a favorable light with her housemates, but she got what she wanted: the group date rose!

Later on, Viall took another group of ladies to the Museum of Broken Relationships, where he reminded Us all that he’s failed on these shows three times before. The women had to stage a breakup with Viall in front of an audience, and, believe it or not, an actual slap in the face from Josephine Tutman, 29, was not even close to the most painful thing he endured.

Remember Liz Sandoz, the 29-year-old doula Viall slept with at Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's wedding? She used this exercise to spill her true feelings about their one-night stand, prompting Viall to declare, "I'm living my nightmare." The awkwardness eventually reached a head and Viall sent her packing, but not before Twitter could weigh in — and Sandoz's BFF Roper could publicly defend her.

Read on to see what more Bachelor fans and show alums including Ashley Iaconetti, Olivia Caridi and even Viall’s ex Andi Dorfman had to say about the episode. Till next week's rose ceremony do Us part!

No top in the front, but a target on your back. #TheBachelor #corinne — CatherineGiudiciLowe (@clmgiudici) January 10, 2017

Just turned on the TV ... 🤦🏻‍♀️🌹🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/JW22Mx6a3d — Andi Dorfman (@AndiDorfman) January 10, 2017

Don't be disappointed to be a bridesmaid. Bridesmaids already have had success with Nick, just ask Liz. #TheBachelor — Michael G. (@MichaelGarofola) January 10, 2017

Want Rose? Show Tatas. Simple as that 😬🙄 — Jillian Harris (@jillianharris) January 10, 2017

How we feel about Corinne and her bare boobs... 😏 #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/g1RlxEKo8N — Desiree Siegfried (@DesHartsock) January 10, 2017

Corrine is officially the new host of Pardon The interruption. #TheBachelor — Brooks Forester (@brooksforester) January 10, 2017

Poor Nick! That slap looked like it hurt haha I could definitely think of someone more deserving of that... 😳 #thebachelor — Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) January 10, 2017

I love that Nick and Liz met in a hotel lobby like a romantic R. Kelly song. #TheBachelor — Jo Piazza (@jopiazza) January 10, 2017

I respect Liz for what she said during her "break up". Very brave and very vulnerable. #thebachelor — Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) January 10, 2017

My facial expressions watching Liz "breakup" with Nick. pic.twitter.com/3oJb0Lpdbw — Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) January 10, 2017

I wonder what Nick is going to doula about this situation with Liz. #TheBachelor — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) January 10, 2017

"I'm living my nightmare." - Nick Viall. Also America. #TheBachelor — Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) January 10, 2017

I'm literally getting more airtime on Nicks season than I did on Kaitlyns... #jadeandtannerswedding — Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) January 10, 2017

IT'S TOO EARLY FOR A TO BE CONTINUED, ABC. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/EfXNqmo73x — Bachelor Burn Book (@bachelorburnbk) January 10, 2017

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.



