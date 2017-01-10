Wedding bells were already ringing on episode 2 of The Bachelor — and some of them were in Nick Viall's nightmares. For better or for worse, Twitter users did not hold back after the Monday, January 9 installment.

This week, Viall, 36, had a group date at a racy wedding photo shoot before he was finally forced to confront a woman he hooked up with at past Bachelor Nation nuptials. What could possibly go wrong in such romantic scenarios?

Corinne Olympios, 24, solidified her "villain" status by stripping down in front of Viall and the other women on the wedding shoot group date and repeatedly interrupting her fellow contestants during their one-on-one time with the Bachelor. This didn't exactly put the business owner in a favorable light with her housemates, but she got what she wanted: the group date rose!

Later on, Viall took another group of ladies to the Museum of Broken Relationships, where he reminded Us all that he’s failed on these shows three times before. The women had to stage a breakup with Viall in front of an audience, and, believe it or not, an actual slap in the face from Josephine Tutman, 29, was not even close to the most painful thing he endured.

Remember Liz Sandoz, the 29-year-old doula Viall slept with at Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's wedding? She used this exercise to spill her true feelings about their one-night stand, prompting Viall to declare, "I'm living my nightmare." The awkwardness eventually reached a head and Viall sent her packing, but not before Twitter could weigh in — and Sandoz's BFF Roper could publicly defend her.

Read on to see what more Bachelor fans and show alums including Ashley Iaconetti, Olivia Caridi and even Viall’s ex Andi Dorfman had to say about the episode. Till next week's rose ceremony do Us part!

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

