There for each other through thick and thin. Emily and Haley Ferguson have an unusual method for learning about their heritage on The Twins: Happily Ever After?, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The preview clip for the Freeform unscripted series' Monday, March 27, episode shows the Bachelor season 20 standouts heading into a bathroom for a DNA sample in an effort to get more details about their ancestral backgrounds. Emily supervises as Haley sits on the toilet and tries to place a large drinking glass beneath her.

Emily offers to hold the glass but warns her sister, "If you pee on my hand though …" As Haley tries to handle the task herself, Emily adds, "Just be careful — don't get the bottom [of the glass into the toilet water]." But Haley has bigger fish to fry: "I can't find where my vagina is."

Freeform

When Haley is done, she holds up the glass, and Emily offers her evaluation. "Ew, your pee is really yellow," Em says. "I think that's not healthy!" And Haley offers some insight as well: "It doesn't smell very good."

Watch the hilarious clip above. The Twins: Happily Ever After? airs on Freeform Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

