Getting the party started early! Fans of The Bachelor have been waiting with bated breath for a mysterious twist that is set to take place during the season 21 After the Final Rose special that airs on Monday, March 13, following Nick Viall's finale. And Us Weekly has the details about the surprise that's in store.



Viall's Bachelor stint comes to an end with the three-hour live finale event on March 13, and he is set to hand his final rose to either Vanessa Grimaldi or Raven Gates. As if that weren't enough, a promo released last week teased viewers that the live ATFR will include a "Bachelor first," and franchise creator Mike Fleiss has been tweeting that the finale will be "historic."

A source tells Us that the big moment involves season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, who was Viall's third-place finisher. "The ATFR surprise tonight is that Rachel is going to meet some of the guys from her season," the insider reveals to Us. "They're going to bring out a bunch of them. So basically her season will get underway tonight."

ABC/Rick Rowell

It is not unprecedented for a Bachelorette to be aware of her guys prior to the action officially getting started. Season 3 Bachelorette Jen Schefft had a hand in picking the men for her 2005 run. (Shefft, who was Bachelor Andrew Firestone's final pick in 2003, famously turned down Jerry Ferris' marriage proposal at the end of her season.)

Lindsay told Us exclusively at an event last month that her life has been a "whirlwind" since she was named the new Bachelorette on February 13. "It feels good, though," the 31-year-old Dallas-based attorney said. "When Nick and I broke up, that was very hard for me, but time heals all — that was three months ago. I’ve just been back at work and surrounded with my family and friends, and now I have this great opportunity."

ABC declined to comment on this story.

The Bachelor's season 21 finale airs on ABC Monday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET. The Bachelorette season 13 launches on ABC Monday, May 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

