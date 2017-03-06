Things are getting emotional. The Bachelor season 21 ladies reunite during the Women Tell All special on Monday, March 6, and several of Nick Viall's castoffs take aim at Taylor Nolan, who butted heads with Corinne Olympios in several episodes.



The ABC dating series' preview clip shows Nolan sitting on stage beside host Chris Harrison to defend her actions, including previously telling Olympios that she lacked "emotional intelligence." Nolan explains, "I very much took an objective approach, and I very much was very thoughtful in what I was saying. And I can see where that could have come across as calculated, but I was trying very hard to be very careful."

However, a number of the ladies are quick to jump in and take issue with her comments. "You walked around the house, though, with your nose in the air — sometimes you did, Taylor," Jasmine Goode says. "I get what you were saying, but you walked around the house like you were too good for everybody." And Olympios tells the mental health counselor, "You walked right past me, like [makes a disdainful face]."

Josephine Tutman then says to Nolan, "I just think for somebody who is self-proclaimed as emotionally intelligent, it sure wasn't a very smart move to attack Corinne in the attempt to win Nick over. Because Nick saw right through that because it highlighted your own insecurities, giving unsolicited advice to Corinne, who was just doing her own thing while everyone was ganging up on her, including you."

Watch the clip above. The Women Tell All special airs on ABC Monday, March 6, at 9 p.m. ET following a new one-hour Bachelor episode at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!