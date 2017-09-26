Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe were the first couple eliminated from season 25 of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, September 25, but they don't regret a thing about their experience.



"It was amazing," the South African pro dancer, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly after the show. "I had a good time in rehearsal. I never stopped laughing, that's for sure. I was very humbled to dance with her. I enjoy every time I spend with her, so I'm grateful."

The Shark Tank star, for her part, is sad to say goodbye to her hunky partner. "[I'll miss] all the dreams I've been having at night about Keo, honest to God," Corcoran, 68, quipped to Us. "Oh, my God, waking up in the middle of the night, screaming his name. I don't know if that's going to keep him up!"

Eric McCandless/Getty Images

As for the one thing Corcoran learned during her brief stint on DWTS? "I ought to stick with real estate," she joked.

Even though the businesswoman only lasted one week, she's grateful that she had the opportunity to show a side of herself that she doesn't always get to express on Shark Tank. "I don't think fans realize that I'm really a soft touch, and I buy with my heart on that show, and I just fall in love with people very readily, and I trust my instinct, and that's why I'm good at this," she told Us.

"I don't really give a crap about money," Corcoran continued. "I just kind of always made money by accident. But I have my eye on the ball. I just want to have fun. And my God, have I had fun with Keo! It's been a gift from heaven, really."

This may not be the end for Corcoran and Motsepe, though. "I have to talk to my husband, Bill, of 24 years. If he'll step to the side, I'm definitely going to propose to Keo," she quipped to Us.

Prior to being eliminated, the TV personality revealed her battle with dyslexia in the video package that aired before her final dance. "Dyslexia is hard," she told Us. "Of course, any learning difference is hard, but I was surprised how much it affected my inability to learn steps quickly. This gentleman here [Motsepe] is a saint. We had to do so much repetition. It's kind of like learning to read all over again."

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.