Ben Platt Leaving Dear Evan Hansen: Find Out When

Ben Platt announced on Tuesday, August 15, that he will be leaving the title role of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen on November 19, 2017.

"2 readings, 2 workshops, 3 productions and almost 4 years,” Platt, 23 wrote on Twitter. “Hard to fathom that's it's nearly time to say goodbye to Evan and my DEH family.”

The actor, who won this year’s Best Lead Actor in a Musical Tony award for playing the show’s teenage outcast who gets caught up in an accidental lie, was blown away by fans’ reaction to the news, tweeting: "All these #Fansens out here making me cry.”

During his time on the critically-acclaimed show, the actor has gained many celebrity fans. Last month, Katie Holmes and her daughter, Suri, went to see the NYC play and snapped a photo with the Pitch Perfect actor backstage after the performance. In the July 17 pic, the Dawson's Creek alum, 38, and Suri, 11, smile alongside Platt. Holmes went without makeup while Suri wore a big pink hair bow and matching dress.

The show, which won six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical has yet to announce a replacement for Platt, who will appear on the Will & Grace revival when it airs in September.

