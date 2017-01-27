Get the beer and wings ready! As Super Bowl LI quickly approaches and Lady Gaga prepares for the biggest 12 minutes of her life, Us Weekly is looking back at the most iconic halftime show performances through the years. Watch the video above to relive some of the most memorable sets!

Beyoncé (2013)

Beyoncé had football fans across the globe feeling crazy in love when she commanded the Super Bowl XLVII stage at New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2013. The pop superstar ran through a gamut of hits from her catalog, including "Love on Top" and "Baby Boy," before bringing out her surprise guests and former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Together, the trio entertained the crowd with "Bootylicious" and "Independent Women Part I."

Prince (2007)



Prince exceeded all expectations — and then some — as he performed in the middle of a rainstorm at Super Bowl XLI at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens in 2007. The music legend, who died in April 2016, wowed fans with covers of Queen's "We Will Rock You," Creedence Clearwater Revival's rendition of "Proud Mary," Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower" and the Foo Fighters' "Best of You." He also, of course, jammed out to his own hits "Let's Go Crazy" and "Baby, I'm a Star" before fittingly concluding the set with "Purple Rain" while being showered in rain.

Michael Jackson (1993)



Before the halftime show was what it is today, the NFL hired global superstar Michael Jackson to headline Super Bowl XXVII at Pasadena, California's Rose Bowl in 1993. The gig, which aired days before the King of Pop's well-known interview with Oprah Winfrey, resurged Jackson's career. The performance began with the entertainer, who died in June 2009, standing still for 90 seconds as the crowd roared. He then launched into some of his biggest hits, including "Billie Jean," "Black or White" and "Heal the World."

Janet Jackson (2004)



More than a decade after Michael's performance, his younger sister Janet Jackson made headlines on the NFL stage when she coined the term "wardrobe malfunction" at Super Bowl XXXVIII at Houston's Reliant Stadium. After performing chart-toppers "All for You" and "Rhythm Nation," Janet was joined on stage by special guest Justin Timberlake. As the former 'NSync member sang the final line of his song "Rock Your Body," he pulled part of Janet's costume off, briefly revealing her pierced nipple and right breast. The incident led to a crackdown by the FCC as well as the implementation of a five-second broadcast delay during live performances.

