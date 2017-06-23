BET Awards 2017: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

Some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry are gathering at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25, for the 2017 BET Awards. Saturday Night Live’s Leslie Jones is hosting the celebratory event, which airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on BET.

Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bruno Mars will be the first to take the stage, and more than 20 fan-favorite musicians will follow suit throughout the ceremony.

Tune in to see performances by Mary J. Blige, French Montana, Gucci Mane, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Migos, Post Malone, Future, Trey Songs, DJ Khaled, Big Sean and more.

Check out the full list of nominees below, which will be updated throughout the evening as the winners are announces!

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Kehlani

Mary J. Blige

Rihanna

Solange

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Trey Songz

Usher

Best Group

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

A Tribe Called Quest

Fat Joe & Remy Ma

Migos

Rae Sremmurd

Best Collaboration

Beyoncé Ft. Kendrick Lamar — "Freedom"

Chance The Rapper Ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne — “No Problem"

Brown Ft. Gucci Mane & Usher — "Party"

Dj Khaled Ft. Beyoncé & Jay Z — "Shining"

Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert — “Bad and Boujee"

Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane — “Black Beatles"

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Big Sean

Chance The Rapper

Drake

Future

Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Missy Elliott

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Young M.A.

Video of the Year

Beyoncé — “Sorry"

Big Sean — “Bounce Back"

Bruno Mars — “24k Magic"

Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert — “Bad And Boujee"

Solange — “Cranes in the Sky"

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia

Director X

Hype Williams

Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Best New Artist

21 Savage

Cardi B

Chance The Rapper

Khalid

Young M.A.

Album of the Year

24k Magic — Bruno Mars

4 Your Eyez Only — J. Cole

A Seat at the Table — Solange

Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Cece Winans

Fantasia Ft. Tye Tribbett

Kirk Franklin Ft. Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs & Tamela Man

Lecrae

Tamela Mann

Best Actress

Gabrielle Union

Issa Rae

Janelle Monáe

Taraji P. Henson

Viola Davis

Best Actor

Bryshere Y. Gray

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Mahershala Ali

Omari Hardwick

Youngstars Award

Ace Hunter

Caleb Mclaughlin

Jaden Smith

Marsai Martin

Yara Shahidi

Best Movie

Fences

Get Out

Hidden Figures

Moonlight

The Birth of a Nation

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Gabby Douglas

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Skylar Diggins

Venus Williams

Sportsman of the Year Award

Cam Newton

Lebron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Russell Westbrook

Stephen Curry

Centric Award

Fantasia — “Sleeping with the One I Love”

Kehlani — “Distraction”

Mary J. Blige — “Thick of It”

Solange — “Cranes in the Sky”

Syd — “All About Me”

Yuna — “Crush Ft. Usher”

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Beyoncé — “Sorry”

Bruno Mars — “24k Magic”

Drake — “Fake Love”

Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert — “Bad And Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane — “Black Beatles”

The Weeknd Ft. Daft Punk — Starboy"

Best International Act: Europe

Booba

Mhd

Craig David

Emeli Sandé

Giggs

Skepta

Stormzy

Wiley

Best International Act: Africa

Aka

Babes Wodumo

Davido

Nasty C

Stonebwoy

Tekno

Wizkid

Mr Eazi

