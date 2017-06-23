BET Awards 2017: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

Some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry are gathering at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25, for the 2017 BET Awards. Saturday Night Live’s Leslie Jones is hosting the celebratory event, which airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on BET.
Bruno Mars will be the first to take the stage, and more than 20 fan-favorite musicians will follow suit throughout the ceremony.
Tune in to see performances by Mary J. Blige, French Montana, Gucci Mane, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Migos, Post Malone, Future, Trey Songs, DJ Khaled, Big Sean and more.
Check out the full list of nominees below, which will be updated throughout the evening as the winners are announces!
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Kehlani
Mary J. Blige
Rihanna
Solange
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Trey Songz
Usher
Best Group
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
A Tribe Called Quest
Fat Joe & Remy Ma
Migos
Rae Sremmurd
Best Collaboration
Beyoncé Ft. Kendrick Lamar — "Freedom"
Chance The Rapper Ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne — “No Problem"
Brown Ft. Gucci Mane & Usher — "Party"
Dj Khaled Ft. Beyoncé & Jay Z — "Shining"
Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert — “Bad and Boujee"
Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane — “Black Beatles"
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Big Sean
Chance The Rapper
Drake
Future
Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Missy Elliott
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Young M.A.
Video of the Year
Beyoncé — “Sorry"
Big Sean — “Bounce Back"
Bruno Mars — “24k Magic"
Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert — “Bad And Boujee"
Solange — “Cranes in the Sky"
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia
Director X
Hype Williams
Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Best New Artist
21 Savage
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
Khalid
Young M.A.
Album of the Year
24k Magic — Bruno Mars
4 Your Eyez Only — J. Cole
A Seat at the Table — Solange
Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Cece Winans
Fantasia Ft. Tye Tribbett
Kirk Franklin Ft. Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs & Tamela Man
Lecrae
Tamela Mann
Best Actress
Gabrielle Union
Issa Rae
Janelle Monáe
Taraji P. Henson
Viola Davis
Best Actor
Bryshere Y. Gray
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Mahershala Ali
Omari Hardwick
Youngstars Award
Ace Hunter
Caleb Mclaughlin
Jaden Smith
Marsai Martin
Yara Shahidi
Best Movie
Fences
Get Out
Hidden Figures
Moonlight
The Birth of a Nation
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Gabby Douglas
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Skylar Diggins
Venus Williams
Sportsman of the Year Award
Cam Newton
Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Russell Westbrook
Stephen Curry
Centric Award
Fantasia — “Sleeping with the One I Love”
Kehlani — “Distraction”
Mary J. Blige — “Thick of It”
Solange — “Cranes in the Sky”
Syd — “All About Me”
Yuna — “Crush Ft. Usher”
Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Beyoncé — “Sorry”
Bruno Mars — “24k Magic”
Drake — “Fake Love”
Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert — “Bad And Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane — “Black Beatles”
The Weeknd Ft. Daft Punk — Starboy"
Best International Act: Europe
Booba
Mhd
Craig David
Emeli Sandé
Giggs
Skepta
Stormzy
Wiley
Best International Act: Africa
Aka
Babes Wodumo
Davido
Nasty C
Stonebwoy
Tekno
Wizkid
Mr Eazi
