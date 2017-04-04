Tissue, please! Beyoncé released an updated version of her 2015 song "Die With You" on Tuesday, April 4, in honor of her ninth wedding anniversary with Jay Z.

The pop superstar quietly dropped the song and music video on her husband's streaming service, Tidal, on Tuesday afternoon. The original video was released on the couple's seventh anniversary and showed Beyoncé, 35, playing the piano and singing the emotional ballad while Jay Z, 47, recorded her.

The updated music video includes new scenes of the power couple and their 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. In one sweet scene, Blue kisses her mom's pregnant belly, leaving several blotches of lipstick across her stomach. (Beyoncé is expecting twins later this year.)

"'Cause darling I wake up just to sleep with you / I open my eyes so I could see with you," the "Formation" singer croons on the track. "And I live so I can die with you."



Beyoncé also released a 63-track playlist titled "IV EVER EVER" on Tidal in honor of the pair's anniversary. The songs include Marvin Gaye's "I Want You," Stevie Wonder's "Overjoyed" and Michael Jackson's "I Can't Help It."

Watch the full "Die With You" music video on Tidal.



