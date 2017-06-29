Big Brother's Cameron Heard: This Is Who I Would Have Aligned With

He didn't even get a bowl of slop! Cameron Heard left the Big Brother house less than 24 hours after starting the game — and, understandably, he was pretty upset about it. The North Aurora, Illinois, native opened up about his short-lived experience under Julie Chen's watchful eye in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, revealing who he would have wanted to align with.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

"I would have wanted to work with Cody [Nickson] the marine because he seemed like a loyal dude who probably wouldn’t jump ship if things started to go wrong," Heard, 24, tells Us. As for who he'd stay away from? "I would not want to work with Ramses [Soto]. He seemed to be all over the place and could jump ship whenever."

Heard thinks two other contestants have a shot at snagging the $500,000 grand prize, though. "I think Raven [Walton] has a good chance of winning and the dude with the salt and pepper hair," he adds.

Refresher: The "salt and pepper" guy is Matthew Clines, the dreamy Arlington, Virginia, renovation consultant who many ladies swooned over on night one.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Heard, meanwhile, didn't stay long enough to even see the Head of Household room. He got the boot and was replaced by season 18 runner-up Paul Abrahamian, who joined the new cast. Abrahamian gave out friendship bracelets to eight others to save them from the block during the premiere. The other eight competed for survival, but Heard ended up in the bottom three with Christmas Abbott and Jillian Parker. He jokingly did a strip dance to win votes, but didn't earn enough.

"I think Paul is going to do exactly what he did last season — find that one ally and ride it out till the end. Most times, veterans will play the way they did in the past," the microbiologist tells Us. "People were surprised to see him and also speculated someone else could be coming in. Some thought he already had his chance but most people were excited to see him. I could see Paul aligning with the bros, someone being a competition beast. I expect history to repeat itself."

Sonja Flemming/CBS

For more, read the rest of his Q&A below:

US: Were you surprised you were evicted by a vote of 8-3-2?

CH: I was surprised by the vote, but also kind of surprised I didn’t have five more votes against me.

Monty Brinton/CBS

US: What would you have done differently in the house?

CH: The only thing I should have done differently is lie about my occupation. But again, I thought I had more time to show them my personality. Didn’t think there was going to be a twist where you basically vote on first impressions. I don’t really regret it but I think that could have saved me.

US: On a scale from 1 to 10, how would you rank your strip-dancing skills?

CH: On the strip-dancer scale, probably a 2 on a scale of 1-10. I don’t think I should quit my day job anytime soon but it was fun.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.



