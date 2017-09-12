Big Brother’s Jason: Paul Is ‘Toast Now,’ Jury Won’t Vote For Him

No more friendship. Jason Dent has no kind words to say about fellow houseguest Paul Abrahamian — and he doesn’t think the jury house will either.

“I think he sabotaged himself. I think he’s toast now,” the rodeo clown, 37, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I don’t think they’re going to vote to let him win.”

Dent has reason to be angry. The Iowa native was voted out of the Big Brother house in a blindside that left him speechless — literally. He stormed off past the cast without saying a word and got heated during his eviction interview with host Julie Chen.

Head of Household Christmas Abbott was the one to deliver the bad news as the tie breaker vote. As Dent would later learn in the goodbye messages, it was Abrahamian that schemed the plan. (Josh Martinez tearfully revealing the backstabbing idea in his message may have been his best move yet.)



Sonja Flemming/CBS

“The only houseguest I needed to say something to was Christmas, and I just wanted to say, ‘Do not do this,’” Dent tells Us. “But I still thought, when it was 2-to-2, I thought, ‘You sly dogs, you really want to make this show-worthy to vote off Kevin [Schlehuber].’ But boy was I wrong. I had faith in my team until Christmas said my name. I thought I was safe.”

For more, read the rest of his Q&A below:

US: Did you think a blindside was going to happen when Josh started crying in the hot tub with you?

JD: That did cross my mind. I was wondering why. It really crossed my mind in the wave room the morning of the vote. I was wondering why he was saying he was lonely. In the hot tub, he said he was a big super fan and really understood the game and knew what he was doing and was putting on an act. I thought he was just saying that because everyone wants to believe they have some control. Then in the wave room I thought he was definitely coming unhinged.



I thought I’d need to do some buddy control, that what I needed to tell him was, ‘I want to take you to the final two.’ So he could feel included. I didn’t give him anything, so I figure he thought, ‘I’m voting you off.’



Sonja Flemming/CB

US: What’s the biggest game move you wish you would have made?

JD: I wish I would have put up Matt [Clines] and Raven [Walton] when I won my first HOH instead of Mark [Jansen] and Elena [Davies]. That wasn’t what I wanted to do, it’s what my pals wanted to do, and I should have done what I wanted.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

