Big Brother's Jessica Graf: Alex's Goodbye Message Was 'Disgusting'

The claws are (still) out. Big Brother’s Jessica Graf was never a fan of housemate Alex Ow — and nothing much has changed.



“I was never a fan of Alex because she never stayed loyal to Cody [Nickson] after he saved her and Jason [Dent] when he was HOH,” Graf, 26, explains exclusively to Us Weekly. “I think that Alex is a fierce competitor and I respect that. She definitely put a lot of fear in a lot of people in the house. However, her relationship with Jason is just weird to me.”

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Ow, 28, often told cameras that she wasn’t sure why Graf disliked her. However, viewers suggested that Graf was jealous about Ow’s relationship with Nickson. Not to mention, Ow claimed that Graf stole her cat ears during a blowout fight.

“I actually wore cat ears on the second day and Alex was like, ‘I brought them too!’” Graf tells Us. “So I figured I couldn’t wear them again – she would hijack my style.”

Ow got the last word, though — on set at least. “Hey, Jessica, I just wanted to say thank you for hating me for absolutely no reason and trying to get me evicted multiple times,” Ow said during her pre-taped farewell to Graf, who watched it back following her interview with host Julie Chen. “I want to wish you a great summer not going to jury. And PS, don’t worry about Cody — I’ll watch him for you.”

Graf’s response? “Her goodbye message was disgusting,” she tells Us. “I don’t condone that behavior and it just shows the kind of person she really is. And her goodbye message just reiterates everything I thought about her.”

Sonja Flemming/CBS

For more, read the rest of her Q&A below:

US: Do you think anyone actually likes Josh [Martinez] or is he being used?

JG: I don’t know. I think he is being used. I don’t think people using other people is the best way to play but people play it this way. It’s dumb to me. I wish that Josh would snap out of it, and realize he is there to play his own game.

US: Were you ever worried that Cody would get into a physical altercation with him?

JG: I would never condone Cody getting into any physical altercation – violence is never the answer and Cody has enough self-control to not let it get that far.

US: Do you think Christmas [Abbott] has a chance going far in the game even though she’s hurt?

JG: Yes. I don’t know what Christmas is capable of physically. She has a really good social game, she’s really good at lying and manipulating and I see her going far.

US: Do you think Cody has a chance to go far in the game?

JG: I want to say yes. I want to see him go as far as possible but I also want to see him make some really big game moves, and get some revenge.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!