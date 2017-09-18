Big (not so little) win! Alexander Skarsgard appeared in shock when he won the 2017 Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie — and not because of his kiss with Nicole Kidman.



Skarsgard, 41, took home the trophy for his role as Perry Wright in HBO’s Big Little Lies. “It’s really, honestly extraordinary,” Skarsgard exclusively told Us Weekly on Sunday, September 17.

The handsome star celebrated by attending the HBO afterparty at the Pacific Design Center. His plus-one? His mom, My Skarsgard!

The True Blood alum comes from a famous family. His dad is Good Will Hunting star Stellan Skarsgard and his younger brother Bill Skarsgard plays Pennywise in the terrifying horror film It, based off of Stephen King’s 1990 novel.

The Big Little Lies actor made headlines when he won on Sunday night, most notably for kissing his costar and TV wife, Kidman, on the lips before taking the stage.

“Thank you to HBO, all my friends and lovers. [To] the ladies of the show, thank you for making this boy feel like one of the girls,” he said during his acceptance speech.

The Swedish actor also had fun watching host Stephen Colbert on Sunday night. “I love him!” he told Us. “I can’t wait to see him [at the party].”



Big Little Lies also stars Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz. The actors have all teased about a possible season 2, but nothing has been confirmed yet.



