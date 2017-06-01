Let’s get ready to rumble! Us Weekly Video is breaking down 5 of the biggest celebrity feuds of all time, from Katy Perry vs. Taylor Swift to Nicki Minaj vs. Mariah Carey. Relive the most notorious fights in the video above.

She may be America’s sweetheart, but Swift has found herself at the center of not one, but two very public feuds. Her feud with Kanye West began on stage at the 2009 MTV VMAs — and continued in 2016 after West, 39, called out the pop star in his song “Famous.”

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images; Callahan/ACE/INFphoto.com

The second was with fellow pop star Perry. In 2014, Swift, 27, revealed to Rolling Stone that her single “Bad Blood” was about an unnamed female singer who “tried to sabotage an entire arena tour." She didn't name names, but fans speculated that she was talking about Perry.

Earlier this month, Perry, 32, opened up about the rift with James Corden. She claimed that Swift “started" the feud and it was "time for her to finish it.”

They aren’t the only pop divas to get into a public scuffle, though. In 2012, Carey and Minaj, 34, let their claws out on season 12 of American Idol.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In 2013, Carey claimed to Barbara Walters that Minaj threatened to shoot her. "It felt like an unsafe work environment,” the singer told Walters. “Anytime anybody’s reeling threats at somebody, that’s not appropriate.” Minaj denied the allegations, telling Power 105.1 at the time, “It’s all love. We are shooting a show, we are there for the contestants and I still admire and have a lot of respect for Mariah.”

For more of the most infamous celeb brawls — like Tom Cruise vs. Brooke Shields and a reality show showdown — watch the video above.