Bill Cosby: An American Scandal, Investigation Discovery and American Media Inc.’s one-hour special about the rise and fall of the disgraced actor, explores his fascination with the Playboy Mansion and his reported use of Quaaludes. Watch a preview in the video above.

The TV special touches on Cosby’s 2005 testimony, in which he admitted to getting Quaaludes and other sedatives with the intent of giving them to women he wanted to have sex with.

Incidentally, the Cosby Show alum’s former pal and Playboy head honcho Hugh Hefner has allegedly expressed his fervor for the drug in the past. As Hef’s ex-girlfriend Holly Madison wrote in her 2015 memoir, Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny, the magazine editor, now 91, offered her a Quaalude on her first night out clubbing with him. When Madison, now 37, told Hefner that she didn’t do drugs, she claimed he replied, "Usually I don't approve of drugs, but you know, in the '70s they used to call these pills 'thigh openers.'"

John M. Heller/Getty Images

“A number of women had come forward to claim that Hefner himself has referred to them as thigh-openers, a suggestion that they would lead a woman into bed,” the National Enquirer’s editor-in-chief, Dylan Howard, explains in the sneak peek. “So it’s not out of the realm of possibility to think that Bill Cosby could have become fascinated with the use of Quaaludes under the Playboy Mansion’s roof.”

Bill Cosby: An American Scandal also features an interview with Shawna Brown, one of the more than 50 women who have accused the 79-year-old of sexual assault.



Ron Galella/WireImage

The special premieres on June 5, which happens to be the same day that Cosby’s trial with Andrea Constant, a former Temple University employee, begins. As previously reported, Constant alleged that Cosby sexually assaulted her at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004. While the actor has been accused of similar behavior by many other women over the past several decades, the statute of limitations has expired in many states.

Bill Cosby: An American Scandal premieres on Investigation Discovery Monday, June 5, at 9 p.m. ET.

