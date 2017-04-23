Blac Chyna Drag Queen Steals the Show in RuPaul’s Kardashian Musical

LOL! Shea Couleé, the drag queen who impersonated Blac Chyna, stole the show in RuPaul’s Kardashian-themed musical on the Friday, April 21, episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Couleé was feisty and fierce as Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancé, literally bursting onto the scene as the other queens, dressed as Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, sang in unison and stomped around the stage in their sky-high heels.



“Don’t think y’all can do this without me,” Couleé-as-Chyna began her solo routine as the other contestants exited the stage. She then proceeded to spit Hamilton-style verses as she got her groove on.

“I’m the Kardashian wrecking ball but don’t call me Miley,” she lip-synched at one point. “I’m stealing the spotlight and no one can help me. You’re riding my coattails and lookin’ at my selfies. Alright, I’m out.” And at that, she stalked back off the stage.

In the hilarious spoof musical, Alexis Michelle’s Kris Jenner realizes (back in 2007, when the musical is set) that there is money to be made off her gorgeous family.

“Kimmie, I should be your manager — you know, since I’m your mom!” Michelle-as-Jenner sings. “Momager — that’s me! Is that absurd? Kourt, Khlo, I think I just made up a word!”

Other great moments lines include faux Jenner’s revelation about the possibilities of a reality series. “I’ll put you on a TV show,” she sings. “I’ll film you eating salad, and we’ll rake in the dough!”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan was fully on-board with the drag race take on their family’s fame, and took to social media to express their excitement.

This is everything!!!!! I'm watching tonight!!! https://t.co/LZykCDFr6n — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 21, 2017

I am SOOOOO excited Ru!!!! 💕💖💕 https://t.co/OMFzQG2dIm — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 21, 2017

