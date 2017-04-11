TOP 5

Blake Shelton Blames Gwen Stefani for His Mistake During 'The Voice' — and Fans Aren't Happy

By Alex Darus
A certain judge might need a little redemption of his own! Blake Shelton appeared not to know a classic Bob Marley song but put the blame squarely on girlfriend Gwen Stefani — and fans were not happy. During the Monday, April 10, episode of The Voice, Stefani and fellow coach Alicia Keys were stunned when the country star admitted he had never heard of “Redemption Song” before contestant Brandon Royal sang it during the third round of knockouts.

“I know ‘One Love,’” Shelton said, naming a different Marley hit. However, Shelton was not exactly quick to take the blame for the hole in his music knowledge. “I feel like that’s her responsibility,” he quipped to Keys about not being introduced to different kinds of music by his girlfriend.

As it turned out, although Shelton claimed his limited reggae awareness was the No Doubt star's fault, fans were quick to point out that he had actually heard the song performed before — and by a Voice champion, no less.

Tessanne Chin, the winner of season 5 of The Voice, performed the song in front of Shelton while she was a member of Adam Levine's team. Perhaps Blake forgot — or maybe he really does drink as much as he claims to when he’s sitting in his red chair during the show.

The winners during Monday’s knockout round included Jesse Larson from Team Adam, Aliyah Moulden and Lauren Duski from Team Blake, Troy Ramey and JChosen from Team Gwen and Vanessa Ferguson from Team Alicia. Keys also used the season's final steal to nab Stephanie Rice after she was sent home by Stefani.

See what fans are saying on Twitter about the moment.

Tell Us: Are you surprised by Shelton's remark?

The Voice airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.  

