A certain judge might need a little redemption of his own! Blake Shelton appeared not to know a classic Bob Marley song but put the blame squarely on girlfriend Gwen Stefani — and fans were not happy. During the Monday, April 10, episode of The Voice, Stefani and fellow coach Alicia Keys were stunned when the country star admitted he had never heard of “Redemption Song” before contestant Brandon Royal sang it during the third round of knockouts.



“I know ‘One Love,’” Shelton said, naming a different Marley hit. However, Shelton was not exactly quick to take the blame for the hole in his music knowledge. “I feel like that’s her responsibility,” he quipped to Keys about not being introduced to different kinds of music by his girlfriend.

As it turned out, although Shelton claimed his limited reggae awareness was the No Doubt star's fault, fans were quick to point out that he had actually heard the song performed before — and by a Voice champion, no less.

Tessanne Chin, the winner of season 5 of The Voice, performed the song in front of Shelton while she was a member of Adam Levine's team. Perhaps Blake forgot — or maybe he really does drink as much as he claims to when he’s sitting in his red chair during the show.

NBC

The winners during Monday’s knockout round included Jesse Larson from Team Adam, Aliyah Moulden and Lauren Duski from Team Blake, Troy Ramey and JChosen from Team Gwen and Vanessa Ferguson from Team Alicia. Keys also used the season's final steal to nab Stephanie Rice after she was sent home by Stefani.

See what fans are saying on Twitter about the moment.

#TheVoice how does Blake not remember the redemption song? Tressanne Chin sang it two seasons ago and she won that year. Come on Blakey! — Sharon Frye (@fryeby) April 11, 2017

@NBCTheVoice Blake should have known The Redemption Song. Tessann Chin sang it on the program. He's been on every season, right? — Margaret (@margaret_mal) April 11, 2017

@NBCTheVoice Blake claimed he's never heard Redemption Song. REALLY?Tessanne Chin performed it on Team Adam. Does he even pay attention? — Imaginary Life (@chabuum) April 11, 2017

Pretty annoyed that Blake Shelton didn't know Redemption Song by Bob Marley. — Josh (@JAYWAIDA) April 11, 2017

@blakeshelton Come on Blake, you've heard of Redemption song . Johnny Cash even did a cover of it — Taulbee (@deadrebeldrunk) April 11, 2017

Blake. You can't admit you don't know Redemption Song!#VoiceKnockouts — Desoree Davis (@DesoreeD) April 11, 2017

Tell Us: Are you surprised by Shelton's remark?



The Voice airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!