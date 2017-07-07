She clearly got her parents’ musical talent! Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy is featured on her dad’s bonus track on his 4:44 album, and fans are going crazy over the 5-year-old’s rap debut.



The song “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family” appears on the physical 4:44 albums, which were released on Friday, July 7, and the track contains 45 straight seconds of Blue spitting rhymes. Although the music scion has previously appeared on Beyoncé’s “Blue” in 2014 and Jay-Z’s “Glory” in 2014, the new song was the first to feature an entire verse from Blue.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While it’s somewhat difficult to make out what Blue is saying, she delivered one line that stunned fans: “Never seen a ceiling in my whole life.” The new big sister also raps a refrain that sounds like “Boom shakalaka / Everything in shaka, Everything in faka."

The internet loved it, though, and already dubbed Blue the next big thing. “Everyone: but what does Blue Ivy’s freestyle mean? Me: No one knows what it means but its provocative. It gets the people going,” one tweeter wrote. Another chimed in, “Imagine Blue Ivy being the Queen of Rap that can serve you choreography like Bey in the next generation.”

Even before the buzz about Blue’s track, Jay’s 4:44 went platinum less than a week after it was exclusively released on Tidal on Thursday, June 29. The music mogul, who welcomed twins Rumi and Sir with Beyoncé last month, has received mostly positive reviews except for 50 Cent who slammed it in a since-deleted Instagram video as “golf course music.” Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg praised the album on Instagram, but admitted that he listened to a pirated copy because he didn’t have a subscription to Tidal streaming service.



See more internet reactions to Blue’s rapping below:

NICKI WHO? REMY WHO? BLUE IVY CAME TO SLAY HOES. PRINCESS OF RAP IS COMING pic.twitter.com/vbB7psEb6P — Mhysa of Dragging (@Queensleyy) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy: "Never seen a didnsusnsidjdjdrjdj in my whole life

Me: pic.twitter.com/KTmEKqHBxm — Moncada/Robert 2020 (@Scott_CEOofSUH) July 7, 2017

me @ miss Blue Ivy's freestyle even though I'm not entirely sure what baby girl is saying pic.twitter.com/sf4ok7QMMo — ♛ (@beytrash) July 7, 2017

When Kanye realizes it's time to put North West in the studio after hearing Blue Ivy... pic.twitter.com/18A671geK1 — Percy Mack (@Nicktheegr8) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy: "everything is shaka, everything is flacka"



Me: pic.twitter.com/SfNI9izxMi — Lai (@beyswho) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy said she never seen a ceiling in her whole life...meaning she don't believe in limits #StayWoke — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) July 7, 2017

Blue ivy coming for that female rap @BET award 2018 pic.twitter.com/095TbgYRYB — Myke (@Liberianboii86) July 7, 2017

Me struggling to understand this Blue Ivy freestyle....she said what? #boomshakalaka pic.twitter.com/0hZ6hGfU23 — CyraSimone (@CyraSimone) July 7, 2017

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!