Brad Pitt Delivers Bleak Weather Forecast: ‘There Is No Future'

Brad Pitt won’t silently weather the storm. The actor made a surprise appearance on Comedy Central’s The Jim Jefferies Show and didn’t hold back while poking fun at President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement.

"The world is still grappling with Trump withdrawing from the Paris accord and we wanted to address it one more time before we say goodnight," Jefferies said on his Tuesday, June 6, show. "To help us understand climate change and what it means to the world, here's our own Jim Jefferies Show weatherman.”

The camera then panned to Pitt, channeling a weatherman, who waved in across the entirety of a global red hot map dotted with yellow suns. "Things are going to be getting warmer in, um, this area here,” he said. “And this area here.”

A distraught-looking Jefferies paused for a moment before asking, “You have any future forecasts for us?” Without skipping a beat, a smiling Pitt responded: “There is no future.”

This isn’t the first time that Pitt has publicly spoken out against the president. "I can’t bring myself to think that Trump will be in charge,” he told T magazine in September 2016, two months before Trump, 70, was elected. "In the simplest terms, what brings us together is good, and what separates us is bad.... Coming from Oklahoma, southern Missouri, which leans more toward a Trump voice, I try to understand it.” The actor also noted his confusion about Trump’s promise to “take our country back” while on the campaign trail in July 2016. “What does he even mean, take our country back?” Pitt said to T. "Would someone please explain that to me? Where’d it go?”



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!