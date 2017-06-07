



Never say never! In a new interview, Brandi Glanville revealed whether she'd ever return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for another season.

"I think my life right now is in a better place," the reality star, 44, said on E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, June 5. "I have a boyfriend [Donald 'DJ' Friese], so it's different now. I think when you're single on the show people just come for you 'cause there's no man there to have your back. ... I've been yelled at by the men."

Glanville was often the center of controversy during her three seasons as a full-time Housewife on the Bravo reality series. Despite some of the backlash she faced, she wouldn't trade the experience for the world. "I think you take the good with the bad," she said. "It was a great platform. I have my books, I have my wine. I wouldn't have any of that if it weren't for Housewives."

Still, the Drinking and Dating author admits, "It was a hard show to do."

During Monday's interview, Glanville also revealed the one thing she would've done differently during her time on RHOBH. "I probably wouldn't have slapped [Lisa Vanderpump]," she admitted. "I didn't hit her that hard! It was a love tap, but they put a sound effect to it so then it looks like I really abused her. ... That was probably my one regret."

Daily Pop airs on E! weekdays at 12 p.m. ET/PT.

