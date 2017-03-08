Oops! Camila Cabello recorded a collaboration with Pitbull titled "Hey Ma" for the upcoming Fate of the Furious soundtrack — but the song was originally supposed to feature Britney Spears instead of the former Fifth Harmony member.

Pitbull, 36, revealed during an interview with Radio.com on Friday, March 3, that the original version of the song featured Spears, 35, and Romeo Santos, but the team behind the Fast and Furious franchise ultimately asked Cabello, 20, and J Balvin to re-record the track with Mr. Worldwide.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images; C Flanigan/WireImage; Ethan Miller/WireImage

"Funny story behind that," the Miami rapper told the website. "At first, it was me and Romeo Santos. Britney Spears ended up on the record. Fast and Furious ends up loving the record, and they brought on board J Balvin and Camila Cabello. So, it's been an interesting journey. To watch it go on to become the intro of the movie — the first huge movie franchise to shoot in Cuba — is an amazing honor. It was a pleasure to work with everybody on that record."



Luckily for Spears fans, both versions of the song might end up being released at some point. "You never know. There might be a remix with Romeo and Britney in the later future," Pitbull hinted. "But it was an honor to be able to work with Britney. And the first record I get a chance to work with her on, to hit her back [like that], she's just a great sport."

As for how the pop princess responded to the news? "She understands. She's been in the business for X-amount of years," Pitbull explained. "She said, 'No, no. Don't even worry about that. We'll use it for either the remix or we'll just do another record together. This is where it's leading us.' I said, 'Wow, salute! I appreciate it."

Spears and Cabello previously crossed paths in 2012 when Spears was a judge on season 2 of The X Factor, the same year Fifth Harmony finished in third place on the singing competition and catapulted into global superstardom.

The Fate of the Furious hits theaters on Friday, April 14. The soundtrack will be released on the same day.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!