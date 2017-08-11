Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

She’s making the headlines! Brooke Shields is set to star in a recurring role on the upcoming 19th season of of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, NBC revealed on Friday, August 11.

While there are few known details about her character, the Suddenly Susan actress, 52, hinted that her role will cause trouble for New York’s finest and shake up Lieutenant Olivia Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) world.

“I play a very different character from any I have ever played,” Shields hinted in a statement shared with Us Weekly. “I’m excited to stir the SVU pot a bit.”

Fans of the long-running NBC drama tweeted their excitement and guessed what role the Blue Lagoon star will be playing.

brooke shields is gonna be a regular on SVU this season. i think this is god trying to make up for 2017 — danika 🏳️‍🌈 (@nasty_danika) August 11, 2017

One viewer surmised that Shields would portray Benson’s former boyfriend’s love interest!

What if Brooke shields plays Elliot's old lover and Brooke rubs it in Olivia's face every chance she gets — lala (@marchriska) August 11, 2017

Another wondered if the Pretty Baby actress would be Benson’s sister.

So excited to welcome @BrookeShields to #SVU but if she comes on and steals my dream role as @Mariska sister I'll be VERY disappointed. pic.twitter.com/ThAflbpaHl — Anne (@AnneBerger_54) August 11, 2017

Philip Winchester will also join the cast to reprise the role of his Chicago Justice character, Peter Stone, son of Law & Order’s Benjamin Stone (Michael Moriarty). Winchester will make his SVU debut halfway through the season as an ADA in New York, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The cast has already begun filming season 19. Hargitay, 53, celebrated the first day of filming this week with an Instagram photo of herself in character.

Season 18 of the hit series ended with a deathly cliffhanger after Rafael Barba (Raul Esparza) and Benson struggled to bring a complicated case with untrustworthy witnesses to trial. Although justice was finally served in the end, Benson and Barba discover that five lives were taken in the aftermath.

Law & Order: SVU season 19 premieres on NBC on Wednesday, September 12, at 9 p.m. ET.

