House of Cards

If you can’t get enough of your daily political fix, you’re going to want to spend your time this summer catching up with Francis (Kevin Spacey) and Claire Underwood (Robin Wright). The hit show is in season 5 and is packing all kinds of punches from Frank’s fragile ego to Clare’s unknown future.

All episodes available to stream on Netflix.

The Handmaid’s Tale

If you’re looking to escape into a scary, dystopian futuristic world, look no further than this hit, which stars Elisabeth Moss, Max Minghella and Joseph Fiennes. For those that weren’t able to read Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name, this will catch you up to speed and will surely be an ice breaker at your next summer BBQ.

All episodes available to stream on Hulu.

Claws

Stephen King likes it and so should you! TNT’s latest hit show Claws, starring Niecy Nash, is a wild ride that centers on nail salon employees that somehow get mixed up with the Mob. According the network’s website, the show is about “good women getting caught up in bad places with worse men.”

New episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Orange Is The New Black

The show’s fifth season, which dropped on June 9, follows Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) and her fellow cellmates over the course of three days.

All episodes available to stream on Netflix.

Younger

Hilary Duff, the star of TV Land’s latest hit, told AOL that the fourth season will be the “most stressful one yet.” The series also stars Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Nico Tortorella and Peter Hermann.

New episodes Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

