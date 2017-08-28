Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Did Brooklyn Decker make a cameo in Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video? According to the actress, well, sort of.

Decker, 30, joked that she resembled Swift's scary graveyard look, which is featured in the first minute.

"Guys. I look just like zombie Taylor Swift," the Grace and Frankie star captioned a screenshot of the singer, 27, crawling on the ground.

She added to a commenter: "I don't currently have any photos of me clawing my way out of the grave, but I'm going to work on it!"

MTV exclusively debuted Swift's latest music video during the star-studded show. The video appeared to make several references to fellow stars, including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and her ex-boyfriends Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris.

The "Shake It Off" singer previously dropped the lyric video on Friday — and broke a record while doing so. It received more than 19 million views on YouTube in just 24 hours, surpassing The Chainsmokers' lyric video for "Something Like This" featuring Coldplay, which gained 9 million views in one day.

