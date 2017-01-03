Live Recap: The Bachelor, Season 21 Episode 1 The Bachelor panel: Caila Quinn is here to break down the premiere and what she thinks of Nick — send Us your questions! http://usm.ag/2hLL62a Posted by Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 3, 2017

In the sea of red dresses, one of Nick Viall’s Bachelor contestants certainly floated above the rest.



While discussing the Monday, January 2 premiere of the latest dramatic journey for love with Us Weekly Video, Bachelor alum Caila Quinn — who competed for Ben Higgins’ heart on The Bachelor and starred in Bachelor in Paradise this summer — chose her top pick for pal Viall. The standout? Special education teacher Vanessa Grimaldi. (Viall even praised her after she exited the limo!)

“Nick isn’t shy with compliments, which is one of things I admire about him most,” the single NYC resident, 25, told Us. “He made me feel really special and confident when I went to Paradise. … He does that for girls that he likes and that he wants to feel confident. When she walked away, he said she was a keeper. I was like, 'That is a key!'"

Another essential this season to Quinn: the cast’s various ethnicities. “I’m really proud of the diversity this year,” added Quinn. “At least one-third of the constants were women of color. I think that’s awesome!”



As for Viall, 36, she ensures he'll be charming all his ladies. “Behind the cameras, Nick is very suave,” the blogger said. “He’s very laid back and he’s always analyzing everybody. He always has something to say that’s very funny. … He’s very blunt, sometimes harshly blunt. It’s healthy because he’s always honest.”

For more on Quinn, watch the video above and check out her blog, With Love, Caila.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

