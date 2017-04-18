Get ready, gumshoes! Netflix is bringing back the popular 1990s children's TV and video game character Carmen Sandiego for an animated series, the streaming service announced on Tuesday, April 18.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT

Carmen Sandiego launches on Netflix in 2019 and features Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) as the voice of the title character. The adventure show will focus on Carmen's international escapades and will also delve into her mysterious past.

The first season consists of 20 episodes, each 22 minutes in length, and a premiere date has not yet been announced. Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) voices Player, Carmen’s main accomplice and friend.



Netflix

Carmen Sandiego was first introduced as a video game character in the 1980s. The franchise later spawned a number of TV series, including a PBS game show entitled Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?, which launched in September 1991 and lasted for five seasons.

Tell Us: Do you plan to watch this new series?

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!