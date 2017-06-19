Can’t say they didn’t try! Casey Wilson and Busy Philipps didn’t wait around to hear the fate of their NBC pilot The Sackett Sisters. The actors campaigned to save the show on social media last month — and fans did, too.

“It was so sweet!” Wilson, 36, told Us of the support they received. “It was Busy’s idea and we’re both really bummed that the show was sort of at a holding pattern at NBC. Busy called me and just said, ‘What if we went rogue? And essentially ask fans to support a show that they’ve never seen?’ And I just thought it was so funny and kind of wild and Busy is an expert at social media and she said, ‘Look, this is the new world order.’”

Wilson jumped on board and soon the hashtag #MustSeeSackett went viral. The Dawson’s Creek alum, 37, also took to Instagram to try to sway the network.

“There was an outpouring, which was generous and sweet and actually lifted our spirits,” Wilson added to Us. “Obviously there’s more pressing things in the world, but it was actually sweet and kind of fun that everyone went along with it. Look, did it help? Absolutely not, but we’re happy we did it and everyone was so nice.”

NBC ultimately didn’t pick up the comedy, but Wilson did take away some good memories with Philipps from the short-lived experience.

“We had a moment where we were saving some kids who had a boat crash — a Staten Island Ferry boat crash — and Busy and I were in the water in wetsuits with all these kids saving them and we just had so much fun. And I was pregnant so it was just a wild moment. I just loved doing scenes with her,” the Happy Endings alum recalled to Us.

“She is so much fun and just a genuinely great person and I really was ready to take our show to the people,” Wilson added. “I felt like the people needed it! Our show was just so much fun and had so many laughs and jokes. But it seems it was not meant to be.”



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!