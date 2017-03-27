Cash her on the small screen, how bow dah? Danielle Bregoli, the unruly teenager who gained notoriety as the "Cash Me Outside" girl after an appearance on Dr. Phil last year, has signed a deal for a reality TV show, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, the 14-year-old viral star inked a deal with a major TV production company for a loosely formatted series focusing on her daily life. Filming has yet to begin, but producers are reportedly shopping the concept around to TV networks and are confident the show will get picked up.



Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Bregoli's managers previously told TMZ that they had been contacted by seven production companies, four of which were interested in doing a reality show with Bregoli and her mom, Barbara Ann Bregoli. The site noted that the mother-daughter duo would likely have to move from Boynton Beach, Florida, to Hollywood to film the series.

For those who don't know, Danielle became an overnight sensation after she appeared as a "car-stealing, knife-wielding, twerking" teen on Dr. Phil in December 2016. During the episode, she argued with audience members and dared them to "cash me outside, how bow dah?" (Translation: "Catch me outside, how about that?") Barbara Ann explained to the talk show host that the phrase meant her daughter will "go outside and do what she has to do" and fight whoever gets in her path.



The clip from Danielle's episode has amassed more than 35 million views on YouTube. She has since made headlines several times for her rowdy and sometimes violent behavior.

