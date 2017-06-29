Oh, the irony! On the Wednesday, June 28, episode of Catfish, hosts Nev Schulman and Max Joseph teamed up with a former catfish to find out the true identity of someone who catfished him.

Nev and Max Meet a Catfish Who Fell For a Catfish

The episode kicked off with Nev and Max coming face to face with Johnny who’d been outed as a catfish on the show in a prior season. Nev immediately asked the question on all of our minds, saying, “How does a catfish fall for a catfish?” Johnny then went into detail about his new love “Connor” who he met on Tinder but had yet to meet face to face or over the phone.

Johnny Opened Up About Coming Out as Gay On Television

Johnny opened up to Nev and Max about his experience coming out as gay during his previous stint on the MTV show. “My friends were supportive, my family was supportive," he said. He also admitted that he hadn’t had a relationship since his previously televised deception. He then added, “I’ve never hooked up with a guy.”

Nev And Max Slam Johnny, Call Him "Obsessed"

Max and Nev then narrowed down the list of subjects and concluded that the catfish was likely Camron, Johnny’s ex who was featured on the initial Catfish special. After some thought, however, Nev and Max became paranoid that the real catfish was in fact Johnny who was using the show as a means to get back in touch with Camron. Nev slammed Johnny saying, “You’re using us to get in touch with your ex-boyfriend.” Max added scornfully, “You are obsessed with this guy.”

Johnny’s Ex Calls In — They Never Actually Dated

If Johnny wasn’t burned badly enough by Nev and Max, Camron called in to add insult to injury. Camron, Johnny’s alleged “ex” claimed that he never actually dated Johnny. "We talked on Tinder. He forced his way to hang out with me," Camron said. "I think that Johnny is a really nice guy but we had just exchanged a lot of text messages." Johnny then lamented that he wished Camron had been honest with him instead of simply ghosting.

Johnny’s Catfish Is a Woman

Then, in a twist of fate, Johnny’s catfish “Connor” was revealed to be a woman named Shana. Shana met up with Johnny, Nev and Max and admitted that she and Johnny had actually dated prior to the airing of his first Catfish episode. Max asked, “I thought he was gay?” Shana responded bluntly, “I thought he was straight.” It appeared that Johnny had ghosted on Shana (AKA “Connor”) in the exact same way Camron had ghosted on him.

Johnny certainly seemed humiliated about the whole endeavor. He confessed, “This whole thing is embarrassing.” When pressed about his sexuality, Johnny esponded, “I don’t know the answer to that. I could be either one. ... I don’t think that’s anybody else’s business."

Catfish airs Wednesdays on MTV at 10 p.m. ET.



