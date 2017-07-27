‘Catfish’ Recap: Robin Rejects Wayne After Finding Out the Truth

Talk about strings attached! Cohosts Nev Schulman and Max Joseph met up with Robin from St. Paul, Minnesota, to discover one of the craziest Catfish twists of all time on the Wednesday, July 26, episode of the reality show.

The episode kicked off with a classic Catfish scenario. Robin hadn’t been able to get her online beau of three years, Wayne, to FaceTime with her and felt frustrated after he insisted on calling her with private phone numbers. Robin even revealed that at one point she sent Wayne $300 to buy a phone.

Wayne Stole An Instagram Model’s Photos

After meeting up with Robin and seeing photos of Wayne, Max told her point blank, “He’s not the guy in the pictures. He’s a super handsome guy. You gotta know it’s not him.” Ouch. After some research, Nev and Max discovered they were right — Wayne’s photos actually belonged to a popular Instagram user from Mississippi.

When discovering that Wayne was not the handsome man in his photos, Robin appeared crestfallen saying, “He took my life. That’s how I feel.” Eventually Nev and Max were able to get the real Wayne on the phone and asked if the three of them could visit him in Atlanta. He agreed saying, “Y’all can do whatever y’all want.”

Catfish Turns Out to Be Wealthy

Max, Nev and Robin pulled up to an enormously affluent neighborhood in Atlanta. Wayne appeared to live in a mansion with sports cars lined up along his driveway. Nev immediately commented, saying, “He doesn’t look like he needs $300.” Wayne then emerged from his enormous home and explained why he Catfished Robin, saying, “I wanted to know if she was real. … [Women] see the car, they see the house. … She didn’t see all the materialistic stuff. She liked me for me.”

Wayne Offers His Maserati to Robin

"This was the only female in my life that was genuine to me," Wayne said. "I could be myself and that felt good." He then revealed that he had been married when he started dating Robin but clarified that the relationship ended two years ago. "This is stupid," Robin balked. The wealthy Catfish then boasted, "You gonna come home or not? … You want the Maserati? ... Look at it as a blessing.”

Wayne Admits to Cheating on Robin

Wayne, embarking on an honesty streak, copped to sleeping with other women on top of being married during their online relationship. He then dropped another bombshell. Wayne said, “I’ve never just been solidly committed to one girl. I like to have more than one girlfriend at a time. … We could be one happy family all in one household." Robin said no. Two months later, Nev and Max checked in with Wayne and he was still single.

