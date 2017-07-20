‘Catfish’ Recap: Terminally Ill Robert Tracks Down Possible Romantic Companion

Cohosts Nev Schulman and Max Joseph teamed up to help a terminally ill and paralyzed man reach closure on the Wednesday, July 19, episode of Catfish.

Robert's Diagnosis

After being paralyzed at the age of 14, Robert found his world completely altered. The Maryland native, whose immune system attacked itself, swallowing his spine in two places, eventually found solace in his online relationship with Ashleigh from Tennessee. Things quickly soured, however, when Ashleigh copped to using fake photos in her profile picture. At that time, Robert ended communication, unsure of their romantic future.

Robert Has a Change of Heart

Recently, however, Robert decided to reach out to Nev and Max. "I will become immune to antibiotics and I will eventually die. … I really don’t wanna regret not meeting Ashleigh," he said. Nev and Max were obviously touched and immediately got to work finding the true identity of Robert’s online friend.



Nev and Max Track Down Robert's Online Pal



After a quick phone number search, Nev and Max concluded that Ashleigh may be a suspect in a meth-fueled homicide investigation. Max suggested that the reason for her anonymity may be due to her being “in prison.” When asked if he could accept a murder suspect into his life, Robert sweetly replied, “Everyone deserves a chance.” After reaching out to Ashleigh, Nev decided to fly to Tennessee to meet her.

It turns out, Ashleigh just coincidentally shared the first and last name with a possible murder suspect and nothing more. Ashleigh then decided to fly back to Maryland with Nev despite feeling like she was going to “throw up.”

Ashleigh Opens Up About Her Abusive Past

When Robert met Ashleigh it wasn’t exactly love at first sight. Ashleigh apologized and opened up to Robert and the cameras explaining that her deception was due to "a lot of abuse that went down" in her past.



Max Says Robert “Isn’t Feeling It” With Ashleigh

After opening her heart to Robert and revealing her true identity, Robert seemed nervous and unable to reach a solid answer about pursuing a romantic relationship. Ashleigh even offered to take care of Robert in his ailing health, explaining, “I already take care of everybody else.” Robert privately explained to Max that he wasn’t sure what he wanted.



Robert Ditches Ashleigh For a New Woman

In a bittersweet ending, the duo checked in on Robert and Ashleigh two months later only to find that a fight had burned all bridges between the former online lovebirds. Robert even managed to move on with a new woman someone who lives 30 minutes from him. Ashleigh, on the other hand, seemed upset that Robert disregarded her feelings for her.

Catfish airs Wednesdays on MTV at 10 p.m. ET.

