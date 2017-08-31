Liar, liar, treadmill on fire! Nev Schulman and Max Joseph confronted a man who falsely claimed to be Nev’s personal trainer in order to pick up women online on the Wednesday, August 30, season finale of Catfish.

Nev Denies Knowing Kenton

The episode kicked off with Nev and Max having an unprecedented exchange with a fan in need of help. Caitlyn from Massachusetts actually tracked down the MTV cohosts and revealed she’d been in an online relationship with a man named Kenton from Kentucky who claimed he was Nev’s personal trainer.

Max Jokingly Slams Nev

When Caitlyn showed Nev the picture of Kenton, actually posing at a gym with Nev, he clarified that this man was not his trainer and more likely a fan who asked for a selfie. Max added, “If Nev had a trainer, do you think he’d be this scrawny?” The jig was up.

Caitlyn Opens Up About Her Traumatic Past

As Nev and Max got to know Caitlyn, they discovered her online relationship with Kenton had been going on for two months and they had yet to see each other in person or via video chat. Caitlyn did stress that she loved him and that they formed a deep bond over shared past traumas. She revealed that she previously was sexually assaulted.

When Nev asked if this man could be using Kenton’s photos to pose as her Catfish, she agreed that it could be a possibility.

Twist: Kenton Is Not a Catfish

Then, in another shocking twist, Kenton called Nev and Max in the middle of their research phase. He had caught wind of their investigation and hopped on a plane to meet them. Once he arrived it was clear that he actually was the man in the photos and not a Catfish at all. Instead of being relieved, however, Nev had a few questions for his alleged “personal trainer.”

“You’ve told people that we work out together. That you were my trainer,” Nev said. Kenton admitted to lying to girls online about being Nev’s trainer, saying, “It was just a really easy thing to do at the time. … I met you at LA Fitness.” He added: “Everything I’ve told Caitlyn, besides the lie about the training thing, is true.”

Kenton Meets Caitlyn

When Kenton finally met Caitlyn for the first time it was not a pleasant experience. Kenton revealed he was unhappy with Caitlyn because she didn’t text him back enough. Caitlyn, a working single mom, defended herself saying, “My phone is in a locker all day.”

When Nev and Max came to Caitlyn’s defense, Kenton was clearly not having it. He even claimed that Caitlyn’s lack of texting was a form of “leading” him on. During a break from the meeting Max called Kenton a “little bitch” and a “princess” for needing so much attention from her.

The meeting ended with Caitlyn crying. When Caitlyn tearfully apologized, saying, “I’m sorry you feel like you wasted your time with me,” Kenton didn’t respond. Needless to say, the duo did not end up together.

