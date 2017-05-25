He called it. Charrisse Jackson's now estranged husband, Eddie Jordan, once warned her that The Real Housewives of Potomac would destroy their marriage.

"When I told [Eddie], I said, 'They want me to do this reality show' — at the time we didn't know it was Housewives, we were thinking maybe it could be Housewives — and so he said, 'Well, if you do it, we'll probably get a divorce,'" she recalled to Bravo's The Daily Dish on Thursday, May 25. "It was not the answer I was expecting. So when he said it, I was devastated. Like I literally gave up my career twice because of his career."

Jackson ended up joining the series in its debut season last year and later revealed that Jordan stopped speaking to her once the show aired.

Still, Jackson doesn't seem to regret her decision. "I needed to do it for me, so that's why I did it," she explained.



Larry French/Bravo

The reality star opened up about her new single life in an interview with Uptown Magazine in March. "What’s new? I guess the new part is that I’ve come to terms with my relationship," she said at the time. "I’m embracing Charrisse and trying to find what makes Charrisse happy."

Jackson and the retired NBA player, 62, tied the knot in 1998 and are parents of Jackson, 18 and Skylar, 16.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!



