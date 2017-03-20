Time to bow out. Chelsea Houska had to leave the Teen Mom 2 season 8 reunion taping early because she got sick while pregnant with her second child, as seen in a preview clip above for the Monday, March 20, episode of the MTV reality show.

“I finished shooting my segment and we’re supposed to shoot the intro with all four of us [costars Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry] next,” Houska, 25, explains in a voiceover. “But I’m really not feeling well.”

Backstage at the shoot in L.A., the 16 and Pregnant alum — who was at the time carrying her and husband Cole DeBoer’s son, Watson, now 2 months — lies down on a sofa and takes her temperature. “It’s 99.5. I don’t wanna be sick, first of all,” she tells DeBoer and the TM2 producers. “'Cause it’s not just me.”

However, executive producer Morgan J. Freeman tells Houska that she should head back to her hotel since she’s feeling under the weather. “We all want what’s best for you and your family. And, you know, the show has to come second to that,” he says, to which the South Dakota native replies, “I just don’t want people to think I’m not being serious.”

A producer named Mandi chimes in to assure Houska that no one doubts the severity of her illness. “Nobody thinks you’re not being serious,” she tells the aesthetician. “Everybody can hear [that you’re sick].”

Still, the TV personality is concerned that people will think she’s rude if she decides to bounce. “I just don’t want anyone to think I’m an a--hole,” Houska laments.

“Nobody thinks you’re an a--hole,” Mandi insists to Houska. “The doctor said if your fever is at 100, you have to go to the hospital and you’re at [99.5]. It’s time to go home.”

To see Houska’s exit, watch the video above. Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!