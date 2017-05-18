Craziest Catfish yet! The Wednesday, May 17, episode of the Nev Schulman and Max Joseph hosted MTV show dropped some serious bombshells when it came to the notorious case of NBA player Chris Andersen’s Catfishing nightmare. Nev even introduced the episode as “the biggest Catfish we have ever solved.”

Chris Anderson Accused of Having Child Pornography

The episode kicked off with a woman, Paris "Roxanne" Dylan, reaching out to Nev and Max about her 2011 Catfishing experience after an alleged brief online fling with then Denver Nuggets player, Chris Andersen. She explained to Nev and Max that after talking online and even meeting the NBA star in person, she discovered a third party had been communicating between the two of them. That third party, Canadian woman Shelly Chartier, then released photos of Paris who was only 17 at the time while posing as Chris Andersen — leaving him in a storm of child pornography allegations.

Paris then revealed that Shelly is now out of prison. Paris pleaded with Nev and Max saying, “I think she is gonna do it again… Now that she’s out of jail I’m really scared.”

Shelly and Paris' Alleged Communication

Paris recounted how Shelly, under the alias of a man named “Tom,” allegedly sent threatening messages to Paris prior to the release of her nude photos. Upon Chris’ child pornography allegations, which he has since been completely exonerated from, Paris said, “I felt really bad. People calling him a pedophile… She tore up our lives.”

The Sklar Brothers Weigh in on the NBA Scandal

Nev and Max then briefly met up with the comic twin duo to get more info on how the scandal shook out in the NBA. One of the Sklar brothers called the incident, “tragic” and emphasized that while “no concrete charges were brought” the whole nightmare still remains a stain on Chris Andersen’s public persona. Jason Sklar admitted, “There will still be people who will forever label this guy a pedophile.”

Nev and Max Interview the Canadian Constable in Charge of Shelly's Case

Gord Olson shed some light on the scandal, even revealing another player in the whole scheme saying, “There was a woman from Texas that [Shelly] connected with as [Tom.] They were in love and in a relationship for a number of years… When Shelly blackmailed Chris, she was running the money through the Texas woman.” The constable then called the entire plan “diabolical.”

Nev and Max Finally Meet Shelly Chartier

After an exhaustive amount of research on the case, Nev and Max headed up to rural Easterville, Manitoba, to meet up with Shelly. Nev revealed that Shelly, 33, “rarely ever left her house as she was shouldered with the responsibility of caring for her bedridden mother.” After meeting her husband, Rob Marku, it was time to get down to business with one of the most notorious catfishers of all time.

Shelly kicked off the interview with a shocking admission that at one point, she didn’t leave the house for "11 years.” She then recounted the events of catfishing Chris Andersen and Paris, saying that Paris had commented on Chris’ page posting her phone number. Shelly took action, texting Paris and thus initiating the entire thing. Shelly went on to claim that Paris knew her true identity the whole time.

Nev Implies Shelly Still Might Be Lying

Nev called Shelly out on her potentially false accusations saying, “The difference in your story about this woman in Texas versus the way the police describe her involvement… None of what you’re saying about the Texas woman can be backed up… A lot of people would say ‘you’re still lying," he said. Shelly defended herself saying, “I have no reason to lie about this. I already did my time.”

Nev closed out the interview asking if Shelly thought she’d ever catfish again. She responded, “definitely not.”

Catfish airs Wednesdays at 8pm ET on MTV.



