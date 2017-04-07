Chris Evans May Have Cried When He Told His Mom He Lost His Virginity

Captain America tears! Chris Evans joked during Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, April 6, that he not only told his mom when he lost his virginity, but he also cried while doing so.

"My whole family, we're just very open with a lot of things. If I had parties in high school, half the party's upstairs talking to her about inappropriate things. She's a really, really cool woman," Evans, 35, explained to Meyers, 43. "I raced home and I said, 'I did it! I don't know what I was doing, but I think I did it!'"



Meyers jokingly said, "And I didn't cry!" but Evans set the record straight. "Oh no, I didn't say that," he said, laughing. "She may have as well."

Last month, the Avengers: Infinity War star revealed to Esquire magazine that he lost his virginity in 1999, when he was in his late teens. "[That] was one of the best years of my life," he said.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

The hunky actor didn't feel awkward about the sex talk with his mom. "I think she was happy that I was willing to share it with her. I think as a parent you just want to have honesty," he told Meyers. "That's one of the best things my parents both achieved. Somehow, they felt like my friends. You don't want to be so cool with your parents that you can do anything, but when big things happen, you wanted to share it with them."

Evans actually "cried a lot" during his childhood. "I cried first day of school, I cried first day of [day] camp," he said on Thursday. "Truly, up until, honestly, maybe fourth grade was the first year I remember being like, 'I got it! Nobody talk to me! I got it!' I'm not joking. I remember being proud of myself getting on the bus being like, 'I made it.'"

