Chris Harrison is speaking out after production of Bachelor in Paradise season 4 was suspended amid an investigation into an alleged incident of sexual misconduct.

"The safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us. It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend filming," the Bachelor franchise host, 45, said in a statement to Good Morning America on Tuesday, June 13. "Out of respect to all involved, there's only so much I can and will say at this time. Normally with a situation like this I would not say anything until the incident is fully resolved, but with all the rumors and misinformation being put out there I don't find that to be possible anymore."



Harrison said Warner Bros. is "handling all the details of that investigation" and are "moving quickly to gather all the facts." He assured fans that "a clear, concise decision can be made about where we go from here" once the investigation has been completed.



Bob D'Amico/ABC

"I know in this day and age we want and even expect immediate answers but in this case it's just not possible," the TV personality added in his statement. "So again I urge you to please be patient and respect the privacy of the parties involved. I will keep you as informed and up to date as I possibly can. We're sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment this may have caused the cast, the crew and our loyal fans. It is my sincere hope that we can come to a quick resolution on this and get back to work very soon."

Production on the ABC summer reality series was abruptly suspended last week after just a few days of filming in wake of an alleged incident between contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios. "The cast is basically in the dark about what happened and they are not being told anything," a source exclusively told Us Weekly. "They were all excited for this season and to get to know each other."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!