Could Corinne really be the one? Although some fans of The Bachelor season 21 might be loathe to believe it, there’s a legitimate chance that villain Corinne Olympios will be the one to steal Nick Viall’s heart and score the final rose. Take it from someone who knows a thing or two about finding love on the hit ABC dating franchise — Chris Harrison.



The longtime Bachelor and Bachelorette host spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about where the 24-year-old nanny enthusiast stands when it comes to winning Viall’s love and, ultimately, that Neil Lane engagement ring.



"Corinne is a serious candidate, but one thing that all of [remaining ladies] will have in common — whether it’s Raven, Rachel, Corinne, Danielle, Vanessa, one thing that you’ll notice as the cream starts rising to the top, so to speak, [is] they’re all very strong, independent, intelligent women who own who they are," Harrison says.

He adds: "They may do that in different ways."



"I think people kind of laugh at Corinne, but she is pretty smart, and she’s been playing this very well, and she knows what she wants," the reality TV mainstay continues. "And say what you will about her, that’s attractive to Nick."



"It may not be attractive to everybody, but he’s drawn to that, and I think that all of those girls that are rising to the top definitely have that ‘it’ factor that he finds appealing," says Harrison.



He praises the divisive Olympios as "open and honest," adding that the other women may "just be a little more subtle. One thing you will not ever say about Corinne is that she’s subtle."

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.



