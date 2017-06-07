Connie Britton: 'Nashville' Could 'Go on Indefinitely' After My Exit

She's not worried! Connie Britton has faith that Nashville will go on for years following her exit. The Beatriz at Dinner actress revealed why she left the CMT series during an appearance on the Today show on Wednesday, June 7.

"There were a lot of different reasons. Some of them were creative and some of them were personal," Britton, 50, explained. "For me, what was important was doing it in conjunction with the writers doing it in a space and time that felt really right and appropriate for the show. We spent a lot of time really figuring out what that was going to look like and how it was going to work."

Britton's character, country superstar Rayna Jaymes, died during the "If Tomorrow Never Comes" episode, which aired on February 23.

Bob D’Amico/ABC

"It was hard. It was hard and sad for everybody," Britton said on Tuesday. "But people who are fans of the show love the show so much, they love those characters so much. Nashville is such a rich world that it can go on indefinitely."

Following her departure, CMT announced two newcomers — Rachel Bilson and Kaitlin Doubleday. The O.C. alum, 35, plays music executive Alyssa Green while the Empire alum, 32, joined the cast as Bluebird Cafe singer Jessie Caine.

Nashville airs Thursdays on CMT at 9 p.m. ET.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!