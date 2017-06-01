Cue the border control. Danay Garcia dishes to Us Weekly about the anticipated season 3 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, and it seems no one is safe attempting to flee Mexico. As for her character, Luciana — who took a bullet in the season 2 finale — Garcia tells Us that Luciana has to now “re-recognize” her family after being separated from everyone she loved in season 2.



Richard Foreman Jr/AMC

“We obviously reunite as a family,” Garcia tells Us of characters Nick (Frank Dillane), Madison (Kim Dickens) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey). “I get to see Nick as a son, as a brother. I get to see his environment. What is interesting is that it’s never the same. You have to re-recognize your family again, including myself.”

Garcia, whose seriously badass character served as a soldier at Tijuana's thriving Colonia community when the world fell apart, added that the challenge is now making their family work.

“It’s part of the dynamic this season of how the whole human side of being a family comes to life, plus it’s the apocalypse,” she dishes.



Peter Iovino/AMC

While her character survived the explosive finale of season 2, Garcia admits that no one is ever really safe on Fear the Walking Dead.

“I think that kind of comes with the territory a little bit,” she tells Us while discussing the fear of being killed off. “You’re actually living in high circumstances in this story, and usually when you die, they don’t tell you like, ‘Oh, read the script. Oh, do you notice?’ Usually they give you a call and say, ‘Look we’re thinking of going in this direction.’ It’s actually pretty scary.”

Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead premieres on Sunday on AMC at 9 p.m. ET.

