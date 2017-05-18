American Idol alums David Archuleta and Kimberley Locke support ABC’s reboot of the singing competition. Archuleta and Locke shared their thoughts with Us Weekly and they’re both excited for the revival of the show that helped launch their careers.

Archuleta, who was the runner-up on the show in 2007 when David Cook was crowned the season 6 winner, told Us that he hopes the new judges and producers will focus on talent more so than those cringeworthy auditions.

“I know I'm sappy, but I think it would be nice to put more emphasis on the good talent … it's not just we're going to make fun of you, that always hurts me to watch,” the “Up All Night" singer, 26, shared. “I think it's super sad, playing with people's emotions. I think Idol could do without it. They can get millions of people watching without having to humiliate people.”

Archuleta added that he’s also excited for Katy Perry to judge contestants. David is excited to start his touring on June 1st for his new EP Orion. "I felt really unsure of myself and depressed for a while, but I learned to come trust my own voice and I wanted to share that message with my fans." Archuleta tells Us

“I love Katy, she’s always honest. She's nice, but speaks her mind,” he told Us. “I think people will feel refreshed hearing from her. I think that's why Idol worked because Simon [Cowell] was so brutally honest.”

As for 39-year-old Locke, who finished in third place behind winner Ruben Studdard in 2003, she’s thrilled about the reboot.

“I am so, so excited! I was at my boyfriend's house and he told me that ABC was picking up American Idol. I was shocked!” Locke, who is also a successful plus-size model, told Us. “I think that Disney [and ABC have] the creative power to bring Idol back in a way that nobody can imagine. I think there's a lot of possibilities. I think it's going to be huge.”

Like Archuleta, she’s also excited Perry's involved, but also for the addition of Idol alum Chris Daughtry as judge.

“I’m super excited and I love even more that there’s a previous contestant on the panel,” she said. “Nobody knows what it's like to be on that blue oval other than the contestants. He's going to be able to give great advice because of that.” Locke has been hard at work working on her first Christmas album, producing upcoming artists and steering students in the right direction with her coaching work. " I went through so much after Idol, people were only asking me what it's like to be plus size in Hollywood! Then I went on VH1's Celebrity Fit Club to loose the weight and it threw me for a loop, I'm excited that I get to share that experience now with the students who I coach." Locke reveals

Us exclusively revealed on May 15 Daughtry is expected to return as a judge. Idol was previously judged by Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson and has turned out other major talents such as Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood.

