Time for a donut run. Twin Peaks cocreator David Lynch made a surprise appearance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Monday, January 9. During the panel for the series' Showtime revival, he opened up about his vision for the show's return.

The network announced during the event that the long-awaited batch of episodes will premiere Sunday, May 21. The new version spans 18 hours and was written by Lynch, 70, and Mark Frost, the creators of the original series that launched in April 1990 on ABC and lasted two seasons. The show centered on the mysterious death of homecoming queen Laura Palmer, with the 1992 film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me showing the last week of her life.



Little is known about the plot of the updated version, although several familiar faces will be reprising their roles, including Kyle MacLachlan (FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper), Mädchen Amick (Shelly Johnson) and Kimmy Robertson (Lucy Moran), joined by such new cast members as Laura Dern and Robert Forster.



Here are five things we learned during Lynch's Q&A.

Lynch wants the revival to feel cinematic.



"I see it as a film, and a film in parts is what people will experience. It was a joyful fantastic trip with this great crew and great cast."

He doesn't concern himself too much with living up to fans' lofty expectations.



"This word 'expect' is a magical word. People expect things, and their expectations are met, hopefully, when they see the thing."

Lynch frequently ponders what his characters could be up to these days.

"I love this world of Twin Peaks. I often thought about what might be happening. I often just remembered the beautiful world and the beautiful characters."

Revisiting the series was Frost's idea.



"It was Mark who contacted me many years ago and asked if I wanted to go back into that world. We met at [L.A. restaurant] Musso & Frank and talked, and that's what got us going again for this one."

Fire Walk With Me is relevant to the new episodes.

"[The film is] the story of Laura's last seven days, very much important to this."

Twin Peaks launches on Showtime Sunday, May 21, at 9 p.m. ET.

