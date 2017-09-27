Dax Shepard: I Would Do a ‘Parenthood’ Reboot ‘in a Second’

May your wishes all come true! Dax Shepard is game for reprising his role of Crosby Braverman in Parenthood.

“First and foremost I would do another Parenthood in a second. That was the easily the funnest six years of work I’ve ever had,” the 42-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly while partnering with Sesame Street x Chyrsler Pacifica Hybrid last month.

Justin Lubin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Shepard starred in the NBC drama, which ran for six seasons from 2010 to 2015, alongside Peter Krause (Adam), Lauren Graham (Sarah) and Erika Christensen (Julia). The actors played siblings who tried to navigate the ups and downs of their families — and who squeezed in a Braverman dance party now and then.

“I don’t really know what Crosby is up to. That was always [creator] Jason [Katims] thinking about where Crosby should and shouldn’t go and I was always great at making sure he sounded like Crosby,” he added. “I assume he is still in the music business.”

In the series finale, Crosby recorded a band in The Luncheonette with Jasmine (Joy Bryant) and their two kids — Jabbar (Tyree Brown) and Aida. It was also revealed that the dance instructor was pregnant with their third child.

“I have Luncheonette coffee mugs. I stole the sign — the actual Luncheonette sign that is now hanging in our laundry room,” Shepard added to Us of what memorabilia he took home with him. “I asked for it. I stole half of Crosby’s clothes, some mugs and the Luncheonette sign.”



