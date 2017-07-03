Deadliest Catch’s Captain Honoring Grandpa on 4th of July

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Proud to be his grandson. Deadliest Catch’s Johnathan Hillstrand honors his grandfather in a special 4th of July episode, which airs on Tuesday, July 4.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Hillstrand’s grandpa is a World War II Dutch Harbor war hero. In his honor, Hillstrand decides to set off one of the largest’s fireworks display in the Aleutian Islands of Dutch Harbor, Alaska.

"I want to really do these men proud — those guys who gave their lives and I want to do my grandpa I want to do him proud," Hillstrand says, via ET.

Captain Jake Anderson adds: “I’m very proud to call myself an American and I'm very grateful for all the people who fought for me. They are my real, true heroes.”

Deadliest Catch premiered in 2005 and is currently in its 13th season. It also stars Sig Hansen, Edgar Hansen, Keith Colburn and Josh Harris.

Deadliest Catch’s special episode airs Tuesday, July 4, on Discovery at 9 p.m.

