Demi Lovato doesn’t play by the rules. That, or she just doesn’t know them. The 24-year-old pop star hilariously failed at an R-rated version of the 5-Second Rule game on the Wednesday, April 5, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the game, let Us explain. DeGeneres and her guest have to give three answers to the question and then press a buzzer, all within five seconds. But Lovato didn’t seem to understand.

Asked to name three ways she could make her 2008 Disney Channel film Camp Rock R-rated, the “Cool for the Summer” singer blurted out, “Sex scenes!” and then hit the buzzer.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“No, no. You name all three and then you hit it when you’re done with all three,” DeGeneres, 59, explained to a giggling Lovato, who replied, “Got it!”

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

But she didn’t get it. For her next turn, the former child actress went straight for the buzzer after yelling out, “Oh my God. Coochie!” when asked to give three nicknames for a woman’s private part. However, Lovato quickly realized her mistake. “No, I’m sorry. … I name three and then I press the button,” she told the talk show host. “I just got nervous ‘cause I’m saying this [R-rated] stuff on TV.”

DeGeneres then allowed Lovato to start over. To see how she fared during her redo, watch the LOL-worthy clip above!

