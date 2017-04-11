Oh, he went there. Dennis Quaid didn't plead the fifth during a round of Menacing the Dennis during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, April 10.

The Dog's Purpose actor, 63, answered several intimate questions about himself, including if he's had a threesome.

"Yes," he replied, launching fellow guest Jemima Kirke into a fit of giggles. He declined to specify who else was involved in said menage-a-trois.



Quaid, whose wife, Kimberly, filed for divorce for the second time in June 2016, even joked about his famous second ex-wife, Meg Ryan. When asked if the rumors were true that she wanted another chance with him, he quipped: "No, I called her up and I tried but it didn't work."

Quaid and Ryan, 55, were married from 1991 to 2001 and share son Jack, 24, who is also an actor. Quaid opened up about his split from Ryan during an interview with W magazine in 2001. "Meg and I still talk. Almost every day. Our relationship is good. We were together for 13 years, we have a child together. She knows me like nobody else," he said at the time. "Meg and I are always going to be together — we'll always be connected."

The Fortitude star also spoke about his drug past on WWHL. He said the hardest drug he ever did was cocaine, but claimed that he's never touched heroin. "I didn't try heroin because I thought, 'If I love this stuff I'm really gone,'" he told Cohen.

For more with Quaid, including what the strangest thing Lindsay Lohan's family did on set of 1998's The Parent Trap, watch the video above!

